KHK USA Announces 10 Year Anniversary

KHK USA Inc. is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of supplying metric gears for machinery and industrial automation applications. The company is built on 90 years of expertise in manufacturing Japanese gears.

KHK USA has focused the last 10 years on giving customers in domestic and international markets immediate access to a comprehensive selection of metric gears, technical support and personalized service.

KHK USA offers over 200 types of gearing in more than 27,000 configurations, including:

Metric spur gears

Helical gears

Internal ring gears

Gear racks and pinions

Miter and bevel gears

Worms and worm wheels

Gearboxes

Ratchets

Couplings

Splines

Right-angle gearboxes

KHK USA achieves compatibility with global engineering standards by using the module system recognized internationally and by specializing in metric gears. Its free gear calculation and drafting software also help customers design custom gear solutions for unique applications.

General Manager at KHK USA Brian Dengel said, “Our 10-year anniversary is a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust our customers have placed in us. We look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality metric gear solutions and the technical support our partners rely on.”