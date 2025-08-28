Cessna 404/406 with 4-blade MT-Propeller MTV-16 Gets EASA STC

MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH received the EASA STC 10087533 for the installation of the 4-blade MTV-16-1-E-C-F/CF225-37a Propeller on the Cessna 404/406 Titan powered by two Teledyne Continental GTSIO-520-M engines.
The FAA STC is in progress.
MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht says, that the installation feature the following advantages:
- Enhanced take-off distance by around 5% (MTOW, SL, ISA)
- Improved climb by approximately 3% (MTOW, ISA)
- Increased cruise performance by approximately three-to-four kts (Mid GW, ISA)
- Lighter weight than previous propellers by four pounds
- Reduced inside noise by three to four dB(A)
MT-Propeller natural composite blades provide inside and outside noise reduction. They have no life limitation and are repairable in case of a FOD.
They also provide vibration damping characteristics and have bonded on nickel alloy leading edges to protect the blades from erosion.
Sign up for Aviation Pros Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.