Cessna 404/406 with 4-blade MT-Propeller MTV-16 Gets EASA STC

MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH received the EASA STC 10087533 for the installation of the 4-blade MTV-16-1-E-C-F/CF225-37a Propeller on the Cessna 404/406 Titan powered by two Teledyne Continental GTSIO-520-M engines.

The FAA STC is in progress.

MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht says, that the installation feature the following advantages:

Enhanced take-off distance by around 5% (MTOW, SL, ISA)

Improved climb by approximately 3% (MTOW, ISA)

Increased cruise performance by approximately three-to-four kts (Mid GW, ISA)

Lighter weight than previous propellers by four pounds

Reduced inside noise by three to four dB(A)

MT-Propeller natural composite blades provide inside and outside noise reduction. They have no life limitation and are repairable in case of a FOD.

They also provide vibration damping characteristics and have bonded on nickel alloy leading edges to protect the blades from erosion.