Ethiopian MRO Expands Leap-1B Engine PRSV1 Capability

Ethiopian MRO Services, Africa’s largest MRO service provider, has announced that it has expanded Leap-1B Performance Restoration Shop Visit (PRSV1) capability by successfully testing the engine at its test cell facility approved by Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ET-CAA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “This is truly a proud moment for us. This capability puts Ethiopian MRO among the very few MRO facilities which have achieved the testing capability of the Leap-1B engine.”

Tasew continued, “As we are growing our MRO services and expanding our capabilities, this is a milestone moment in the history of Ethiopian MRO. I would like to thank all our partners and my colleagues who contributed to this success.”

A Leap-1B PRSV1 MRO capability refers to the ability to perform Performance Restoration Shop Visit (PRSV1) maintenance on the CFM International LEAP-1B engine, which is the exclusive powerplant for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

This capability allows maintenance providers, like Ethiopian MRO Services, to restore the engine's performance to its original specifications after a period of operation.

Ethiopian MRO Services is the largest MRO in Africa certified by:

The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Its services include:

Line Maintenance

Base Maintenance

Engine Maintenance

Component Maintenance

Calibration Services

Structure & Composite Maintenance

Engineering Services

Aircraft Stripping & Painting

Ethiopian MRO also has a dedicated facility to manufacture harnesses for B737, B747 and B777 and supply to the Boeing Company.