Ethiopian MRO Expands Leap-1B Engine PRSV1 Capability

This capability allows maintenance providers to restore the engine's performance to its original specifications after a period of operation.
Aug. 27, 2025
Ethiopian Airlines (MRO)
Ethiopian MRO Services, Africa’s largest MRO service provider, has announced that it has expanded Leap-1B Performance Restoration Shop Visit (PRSV1) capability by successfully testing the engine at its test cell facility approved by Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ET-CAA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “This is truly a proud moment for us. This capability puts Ethiopian MRO among the very few MRO facilities which have achieved the testing capability of the Leap-1B engine.”

Tasew continued, “As we are growing our MRO services and expanding our capabilities, this is a milestone moment in the history of Ethiopian MRO. I would like to thank all our partners and my colleagues who contributed to this success.”

A Leap-1B PRSV1 MRO capability refers to the ability to perform Performance Restoration Shop Visit (PRSV1) maintenance on the CFM International LEAP-1B engine, which is the exclusive powerplant for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. 

This capability allows maintenance providers, like Ethiopian MRO Services, to restore the engine's performance to its original specifications after a period of operation. 

Ethiopian MRO Services is the largest MRO in Africa certified by:

  • The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)
  • Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
  • European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Its services include:

  • Line Maintenance
  •  Base Maintenance
  • Engine Maintenance
  • Component Maintenance
  • Calibration Services
  • Structure & Composite Maintenance
  • Engineering Services
  • Aircraft Stripping & Painting

Ethiopian MRO also has a dedicated facility to manufacture harnesses for B737, B747 and B777 and supply to the Boeing Company. 

