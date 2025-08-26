Hartzell Engine Tech Delivers First Shipments of Prototype Electronic Wastegates

Hartzell Engine Tech, a Signia Aerospace company and manufacturer of components and subsystem solutions for general aviation and military markets, has delivered its first shipments of developmental prototype electronic wastegates to multiple aircraft engine manufacturers for functional testing.

Hartzell Engine Tech has recently invested in advancing wastegate technology for the future. The company's AeroForce brand prototype electronic wastegate serves as an early-stage plug-and-play replacement for hydro-pneumatic wastegates on aircraft engines equipped with FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Controls).

Hartzell Engine Tech is also developing electronic wastegate applications for non-FADEC legacy engines.

“The design intent of the AeroForce prototype is to maintain the current installation envelope and weight while reusing the existing, time-tested hot section butterfly valve and housing,” said Hartzell Engine Tech Vice President of Engineering Rick Quave.

Quave added, “Our design features a single-point OEM electrical connection, replicates current actuation force by way of a linear actuator and proprietary driver design hardened to comply with DO-160 conditions, ensuring reliable performance across various environments.”

Potential benefits of the new electronic wastegate include eliminating multiple leak paths from oil hoses and connections, reducing oil stress and streamlining on-engine setup. Additionally, the prototype offers immediate responsiveness to engine-measured parameters and direct integration into the FADEC system for precise control.

With a reduced number of components, the AeroForce electronic wastegate has the potential to lower maintenance costs, enhance reliability and decrease engine oil heat load, all while improving stability and accuracy in manifold absolute pressure (MAP) control.

AeroForce wastegates respond to controller commands to manage turbo speed by regulating exhaust pressure.