EAP Adds GE CF34-3B Engine and APU to Hourly Engine Maintenance Program

Operators of the CF34-3B-powered Challenger 604 now can enroll their engines and APUs with Engine Assurance Program (EAP). EAP also covers the General Electric CF34-3A/-3A1/-3A2 which powers the Challenger 601 1A/3A/3R aircraft.

“The robust performance of the CF-34-3B engine shows its roots in military service. We’re excited that this high-performing engine now has access to EAP’s high-performing support,” says Sean Lynch, EAP managing director.

Lynch added, “With EAP, you only need one resource to help with all your engine coverage needs versus dealing with multiple different OEM programs. That saves customers time and effort.”

EAP continues to expand the list of engines covered by its hourly maintenance program. EAP covers all variants of the Honeywell TFE731 and recently has focused on adding General Electric, Pratt & Whitney Canada and Rolls-Royce engines to its program.

“Clients are delighted with EAP’s responsive service, robust rental engine pool and significant spare parts inventory, and our growth is evidence of that,” adds Lynch.

By owning the spare parts inventory and rental engines/APUs, EAP is able to overcome supply chain issues and provide proactive customer service and enhanced dispatch reliability. EAP customers have a 99.98% dispatch reliability rate.