EASA Certifies Hartzell Polaris Propeller for Diamond DA40 NG

Hartzell Propeller has received approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its 3-blade Polaris high-performance carbon fiber propeller for use on Diamond DA40 NG aircraft.

Working with Diamond Aircraft, this Hartzell propeller is now also available as a factory-installed option on new Diamond DA40 NG models.

Hartzell’s Polaris propeller offers enhanced performance and durability over the standard wood-core propeller. The new propeller and included spinner deliver smoother operation, improved climb rates and a 2 to 3 KTAS increase in cruise speed. Additionally, it features a quieter, eco-friendly noise signature of just 74.1 dB(A).

“The Top Prop performance conversion kit for the DA40 NG includes our carbon fiber propeller, choice of a white or metallic silver composite spinner, and complete STC documentation,” said Jon Stoy, vice president of sales and marketing at Hartzell Propeller.

“It’s an ideal upgrade for operators seeking advanced technology, enhanced performance, and long-term durability,” added Stoy.

The 74-inch diameter Polaris propeller is designed for the Austro Engine E4-A and features a Bantam aluminum hub. It comes with a 2,400-hour or 6-year Time Between Overhaul (TBO) and is covered by Hartzell’s comprehensive warranty through the first overhaul cycle.

The Top Prop conversion kit is available for DA40 NG aircraft equipped with either MÄM 40-434 (Cowling Redesign) or OÄM 40-310 (Exhaust System with Muffler).

Engineered for low weight and inertia, Hartzell’s Polaris propeller is built using advanced structural carbon fiber composites, delivering reliability, durability and lifecycle value.