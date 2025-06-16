RTX's Pratt & Whitney and Cebu Pacific Sign Long-Term Engine Maintenance Deal

Pratt & Whitney and Cebu Pacific have signed a long-term EngineWise comprehensive maintenance services agreement for the airline's GTF engine fleet. This agreement aligns Cebu Pacific's maintenance costs to the utilization of the airline's engines.

"The agreement reflects our ongoing collaboration with Cebu Pacific to optimize the reliability and efficiency of their fleet," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, "It underscores our commitment to enabling our customer's network expansion and growth."

The 12-year agreement provides comprehensive support for the GTF engines Cebu Pacific ordered in 2024. This includes the order of engines for up to 152 A321neo aircraft announced in July 2024 along with the engines for the 15 A320neo family aircraft that was announced in February 2024.

Through Pratt & Whitney's fleet management programs, the airline gains access to technical expertise, fleet data and business intelligence.

"Maintaining the performance and efficiency of our fleet is a top priority," said Mike Szucs, chief executive officer of Cebu Pacific, “The GTF engine has enabled up to 20% reduction in fuel burn compared to previous-generation engines—translating into meaningful savings in fuel efficiency, lower emissions and reduced operating costs.”

Szucs added, “This agreement strengthens our ability to scale sustainably while continuing to deliver on our commitments to passengers."

Currently, Cebu Pacific operates 56 Pratt & Whitney powered aircraft. Prior to GTF engines, Pratt & Whitney supplied JT8D engines for the airline's DC-9 aircraft fleet. Pratt & Whitney and Cebu Pacific's relationship extends back to the 1990s.