Jet’s Cockpit Voice Recorder Recovered as On-Site Investigation Into Deadly Crash Ends

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A week after a Learjet 60 plummeted out of the sky and exploded in flames on a main road in Palm Beach County killing all nine people aboard, federal and local authorities have finished their on-site investigation, which included recovering the aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder and other pieces.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 1, the private business jet flew into stormy weather and encountered turbulence, and 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras relayed in a “mayday” call to air traffic controllers that they were “in an overspeed condition,” losing altitude at more about 20,000 feet per minute. The jet crashed on South Military Trail near 10th Avenue North in Greenacres, killing Filgueiras, pilot Jeffrey Gregory, 55, and seven passengers. It was the deadliest aviation crash in the county in more than 80 years.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and National Transportation Safety Board investigators wrapped up their work at the scene, where a large crater is gouged in some of the lanes, by Monday evening.

In addition to the cockpit voice recorder being found at the crash site, investigators have recovered pieces from both wings and engines, the flight deck and aileron sections, among others, the NTSB said Monday.

The federal agency announced last week that the jet’s left tail elevator, which controls the up and down pitch of the plane, was found in three pieces within a range of 1.3 miles to 3.8 miles away from the impact site, evidence that key parts of the aircraft broke off before impact with the ground.

Some parts of the jet have been sent to NTSB labs in Washington, D.C., to be inspected, the agency said. The cockpit voice recorder was taken to the agency’s Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in D.C., the NTSB said in a post on X Monday evening.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel Flores, whose district includes the area of the crash, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Monday that the estimated 350 to 400 residents of the Green Acres Mobile Home Community who have been displaced since the crash are likely to be able to return to their homes this week. He said his goal is within “the next couple of days.”

Homes in the community have been inspected for safety, he said, and all but three have been deemed safe. Water connection also has been restored to the community, he said.

The county in a news release later said residents of the mobile home park could return home starting Monday night. Those that cannot return have been given assistance with temporary housing, the release said.

In a statement shared on social media Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies and forensic specialists have “demobilized from the scene” and the site has been examined and processed. The Florida Department of Transportation will begin repairing the road damage.

Military Trail is still closed between 10th Avenue North and Cresthaven Boulevard, county officials said in statement Sunday. Drivers are asked to use 10th Avenue North, Haverhill Road and Cresthaven Boulevard as detours.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center has been at a partial level 2 activation since the day of the crash. An order declaring a state of local emergency was extended Sunday and will remain in place until Nov. 15.

Flores said officials will be launching a business relief program on Wednesday for any business affected or closed due to the crash and road closures. Relief funds will be available through the county’s Economic and Housing Development Department.

County officials said United Way of Palm Beach County has also set up a disaster relief fund; donations will go to residents affected by both the crash and widespread flooding that swept through the county early last week.

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