Aerospace Company Behind Garden Grove Chemical Leak Scare Faces Court Cases, Supply Disruption

Even as authorities lifted all evacuation orders related to last weekend's Orange County chemical leak scare, the company behind the incident faces lawsuits and supply disruptions that could affect its operations and the aerospace industry.

The Garden Grove facility of GKN Aerospace was ground zero for the evacuation when a pressurized tank containing thousands of gallons of a toxic chemical used to make fighter-jet and commercial aircraft windows threatened to overheat, potentially causing a leak or explosion. The risk of fire or flash fire spread across many city blocks, with dozens of homes, an elementary school and businesses in a potential blast damage zone.

Although the worst-case scenario was avoided, and people were allowed to return home, there could be longer-term repercussions for the company and the aviation industry, analysts said.

While it is not clear what caused the incident, Orange County Fire Authority officials suspect that a cooling system failed, raising the risk of an explosion and necessitating the evacuation. Class-action lawsuits recently filed on behalf of evacuated residents allege that the company was negligent in maintaining its facility and that the crisis was preventable.

"Fifty thousand people were told to leave their homes," Caleb Marker, partner at Zimmerman Reed, who filed one of the class-action suits, said in a statement. "This case is about what made that crisis preventable — and about accountability for families left to carry the cost of someone else's failure to safely maintain hazardous chemicals next door to their neighborhoods."

GKN Aerospace is a division of Melrose Industries, a U.K.-based aerospace company that manufactures aircraft parts such as engines, cockpit cabin windows and landing gear for civil and military aircraft. Garden Grove is one of three facilities GKN Aerospace operates in California; the other two are in El Cajon and San Diego.

Melrose shares on the London Stock Exchange tumbled more than 7% amid concerns about the chemical leak before rebounding. They are still about 4% lower than before the Garden Grove emergency. On Wednesday, the stock closed 5% down at £471.60.

The overall group employed 13,844 people at the end of 2025, including around 500 people at the Garden Grove facility that manufactures "transparencies," which are airplane windows. The site generated sales of around $182.3 million for the year 2025, according to the company's disclosure to the London Stock Exchange.

"There are only a few companies in the world that have a proprietary chemical-based process that makes those transparencies," said Richard Aboulafia, managing director at aerospace consulting firm AeroDynamic Advisory.

GKN Aerospace belongs to the small cohort of component suppliers for aircraft majors Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Pratt & Whitney.

The company's website states that the Garden Grove facility manufactures F-35 canopies, as well as transparent windows for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 737, the Airbus A350, HondaJet and Bombardier C-Series.

The aerospace industry relies on a limited number of suppliers and production shops, and production shutdowns could cause ripple effects across the aerospace supply chain. For instance, GKN Aerospace is also the sole mass supplier of canopies for the F-35 fleet and passenger cabin windows for Boeing.

"They are a large tier-one supplier to the major OEMs, and they provide many products that are proprietary in nature to the industry," Alex Krutz, managing director of Patriot Industrial Partners, an Orange County-based industrial advisory firm. "It will be a challenge for the industry if GKN has a problem."

Krutz, a former deputy assistant secretary for manufacturing with the Trump administration, said if the production lines aren't restored, it could create ripple effects as Boeing and Lockheed can't get those parts.

The possibility of scarcity for specific aerospace parts led many to draw parallels between the Garden Grove incident and a 2025 fire at an important parts supplier in Pennsylvania. That event delayed the production of fasteners needed to assemble jets. Aboulafia said GKN's situation could cause an even more severe disruption, particularly for critical proprietary components such as the F-35 windscreen, for which alternative suppliers may not exist.

"It's become this macabre joke in the business: What is the most important part of an airplane? All of them!" Aboulafia said.

The Garden Grove manufacturing site occupies about 16 acres and has faced regulatory sanctions in the past.

Public records show that since 2018, the facility has undergone four inspections by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, resulting in 10 violations.

Last year, GKN Aerospace settled a lawsuit with the Southern California Air Quality Management District by paying $909,935 for violations of recordkeeping and nitrogen oxide emissions, without admitting liability.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against GKN by residents affected by the evacuation zone.

On Monday, law firm Zimmerman Reed LLP filed a class-action complaint on behalf of four residents in an Orange County court, alleging GKN's negligent storage, monitoring and maintenance of the hazardous tank, resulting in the evacuation.

"They were displaced for days, incurring costs for emergency lodging, food, and replacement essentials amid reports of high demand and inflated prices, while waiting under continuing uncertainty about when it would be safe to return," the lawsuit by Zimmerman Reed noted.

On Saturday, another class-action suit was filed by South Pasadena-based X-Law Group and Santa Barbara-based Presidio law firm in a Central District of California court, alleging negligence at the manufacturing facility, seeking compensation for the loss of use of their homes, related living expenses and diminished property value.

"Failures involving storage tanks or containment systems can escalate into large-scale public safety emergencies within minutes," Filippo Marchino, founder and managing partner of the X-Law Group, said in a statement. "Garden Grove families did not sign up to live next door to a major industrial chemical emergency."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

©2026 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.