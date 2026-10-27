FAA Publishes Order 8130.2M, Updating Guidance for Airworthiness Certification of Aircraft

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently published FAA Order 8130.2M, which outlines updated guidance for the airworthiness certification of aircraft.

According to the FAA, “This revision implements related provisions of the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) final rule, which amended Title 14, Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR), Parts 1, 21, 22, 36, 43, 45, 61, 65, 91, and 119…”

This changes aspects of the following sections:

The design, manufacture, certification, operation, maintenance and alteration of light-sport category aircraft

Special purpose operations for restricted category aircraft

The duration of experimental airworthiness certificates for the purposes of showing compliance with regulations, research and development, crew training and market survey

Eligible purposes for experimental aircraft with the new purpose of operating former-military aircraft under § 21.191(j)

Operating limitations in 14 CFR Part 91 for light-sport and restricted category aircraft and for experimental aircraft, including experimental aircraft engaged in space support vehicle flights

Other significant changes to this order include:

Adding the definitions of “space support vehicle” and “space support vehicle flight”

Removing the acronyms “ELSA” and “SLSA” throughout the order to align with the removal of the definition of light-sport aircraft in § 1.1

Rewriting chapters 9 and 17 to align with new rules for light-sport category aircraft and experimental kit-built and former light-sport category aircraft, respectively.

Adding Chapter 18 for the new experimental purpose of operating former military aircraft under § 21.191(j)

Revising most operating limitations in appendix D, Table D-1, were revised

Removing all provisions related to FAA approval of production certificate holder’s and modifier’s procedures for operating experimental aircraft

The new order also cancels the following:

FAA Order 8130.2L , Airworthiness Certification of Aircraft, dated 01/30/2026

All clarification, deviation, and policy memorandums issued for Order 8130.2 before the effective date of this order

While these are some of the most major changes, users are still advised to review the complete revision of the order to ensure compliance with new requirements.