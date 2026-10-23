Aero-Dienst Selects GE Aerospace’s CF34 Engines for New Air Ambulance Aircraft

GE Aerospace recently announced that Aero-Dienst has officially begun modernizing its air ambulance fleet with CF34 engines.

The first Challenger 650 aircraft powered by a GE Aerospace CF34 engine has already been delivered, with a second aircraft planned for delivery in 2027.

Aero-Dienst will now modify the Challenger 650s into air ambulances to support medical transport missions, including patient repatriation flights at the highest medical level. During these missions—which transport 1,000+ patients each year—the aircraft act as in-air intensive care units, complete with paramedics and doctors.

Both CF34-powered aircraft are covered under GE Aerospace’s OnPoint support services program, which establishes customized service agreements to reduce costs and maximize asset use for airlines. OnPoint services can include:

Overhaul

On-wing support

New and used serviceable parts

Component repair

Technology upgrades

Engine leasing

Integrated systems support and diagnostics

Integrated systems

GE Aerospace General Manager of Business Aviation Sterling Leaven said, “Aero-Dienst’s mission is vitally important, and we are proud to be underwing on their modernized fleet of air ambulances.”

Leaven added, “Backed by our OnPoint services, these CF34 engines will power life-saving medical treatment and transportation across the world.”

Aero-Dienst Managing Director Dr. Oliver Kosing said, “Reliability isn't optional in air ambulance operations—it's essential. As the OEM, GE offers the fast, dependable service quality our mission requires, backed by GE Aerospace OnPoint's comprehensive coverage.”

Kosing continued, “That, combined with the strong partnership and consistently positive experience from our own maintenance teams over the years, made GE the clear choice for both of our new aircraft.”