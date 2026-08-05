Boeing to Integrate Liebherr Electronic Components on 777-8 Freighter Aircraft

Boeing recently announced that electronic components from Liebherr-Aerospace are being installed on Boeing aircraft.

Under the new agreement, Liebherr’s brake remote electronic unit is being installed on the Boeing 777-8 Freighter, supporting active brake monitoring systems and complying with FAA and EASA regulations covering latent failure detection.

Liebherr-Aerospace also supplies the nose wheel steering unit for the Boeing 787.

Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH manufactures the brake remote electronic units in Lindenberg, collaborating with Straubing-based CUONICS GmbH.

Liebherr first introduced its remote electronic unit concept in 2018, with design considerations focusing on versatility and reliability in areas like:

System and position control

Data concentration

Data monitoring

Data conversion

Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS Chief Technology Officer Dr. Klaus Schneider said, “We have worked in close collaboration with our customer over the past decade.”

Dr. Scheider added, “To be on board Boeing commercial airplanes with our electronic products is an important milestone for Liebherr.”