EAA AirVenture 2026 Welcomes First Aircraft Ever Built Under MOSAIC Rules

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is celebrating the first delivery of an aircraft built under new MOSAIC rules at the 2026 AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention.

The delivery of a Van’s Aircraft RV-12 constructed under new MOSAIC aircraft certification rules showcases the start of new opportunities in recreational aviation focused on MOSAIC Next-Gen Light Sport aircraft.

Van’s Aircraft delivered the RV-12 to Tom Snow who plans to lease the aircraft to Crystal Air flight school in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This first MOSAIC-compliant aircraft was developed under ASTM International standards and new 14 CFR Part 22 light-sport aircraft category certifications.

EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board Jack J. Pelton said, “When Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled the MOSAIC rules at Oshkosh in 2025, it heralded tremendous possibilities for light aircraft, flight training, and pilot certification.”

Pelton continued, “With the FAA’s publishing on July 24 of amended rules for the design, manufacture, airworthiness certification, operation, maintenance and alteration of light-sport category aircraft, this year’s AirVenture was the perfect place to bring that language into reality.”

“There is so much potential under these just-published standards,” Pelton added.

He noted, “One phrase that comes immediately to mind is ‘increased access’ to new aircraft designs, to updated flight training fleets and to more opportunities for pilots who choose to fly under sport pilot regulations.”

“That is what EAA envisioned with its decade-long leadership in MOSAIC, as part of our organization’s mission to increase participation in aviation,” said Pelton.