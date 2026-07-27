Eve Air Mobility Announces Partnership with FDOT on Advanced Air Mobility in Florida

Eve Air Mobility (Eve) recently partnered with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to advance a new initiative at SunTrax Air that aims to identify pathways to integrating Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) into Florida’s transportation infrastructure.

The new AAM initiative is focused on ensuring that AAM in Florida is safe and operationally efficient, with Eve and SunTrax Air gathering insights in areas like:

Infrastructure readiness

Operational procedures and concepts

Airspace navigation

Passenger experience

Future ecosystem requirements

Commercialization potential

While Eve offers extensive experience in eVTOL aircraft, SunTrax Air is supporting the project through research, testing and validation.

SunTrax Air is owned and operated by FDOT and acts as an R&D hub for studying and testing:

New technology

Operational concepts

Next-generation aviation infrastructure

Eve Air Mobility CEO Johann Bordais said, "Florida recognizes its strategic role in the future of Advanced Air Mobility and is proactively building the ecosystem needed to support it.”

Bordais continued, "Chief Will Watts and the FDOT team understand that successfully introducing a new mode of transportation requires alignment across aircraft, infrastructure, operations and communities.”

“Building on Embraer's longstanding relationship with the state, Eve is proud to bring its expertise to help advance Florida's vision and readiness for eVTOL operations," added Bordais.

“This partnership is another step of forward-progress being made in Florida toward achieving the implementation of Advanced Air Mobility,” said Jared W. Perdue, P.E., FDOT Secretary.

Perdue noted, “The unique resources and infrastructure found only at SunTrax will play a key role in Eve’s research and testing needed to ensure the safe integration of Advanced Air Mobility into our transportation system.”