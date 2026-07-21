NASA to Showcase Historic Military Aircraft and Talk Space Missions at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026

NASA has announced that it will officially be displaying a variety of legendary aircraft at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, with many sporting special livery for the 250th anniversary of the United States.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will also appear at AirVenture to speak about innovations in aeronautics and future space missions, hosting talks in the Warbirds area of Boeing Plaza.

Aircraft that NASA is highlighting at this year’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention include:

F-15 Eagle

F/A-18 Hornet

F-5F Tiger II

NASA T-38 Talon

The Eagle and Hornet will have special livery with red-and-white stripes on the wings and navy blue-and-white stars on the fuselages. Three of the four F-5F Tiger IIs on display will also have a white and blue livery specifically celebrating America 250.

Attendees will be able to view the three F-5s with “Freedom 250” livery in the Warbirds area, except for when the aircraft are flying in the July 23-24 air shows.

NASA will also highlight the NASA T-38 Talon, which is a training jet designed for the astronaut corps.

For presentations, Isaacman will present a discussion on his personal aircraft— MiG-29 and F-5—during the following slots: