Embraer Debuts Phenom 300EV Light Jet

Embraer has officially announced the Phenom 300EV, adding next-gen upgrades like Garmin Emergency Autoland and True Blue Power lithium-ion batteries.

The Phenom 300EV builds on previous Phenom models by adding innovative technology and cutting-edge features to enhance safety and performance.

One example is Garmin Emergency Autoland, which enables the Phenom 300EV to land if a pilot is incapacitated. This feature is accompanied by Autobrake, which is exclusive to this class.

There’s also a Multi-Purpose Electronic Controller (MEC) that makes maintenance easier and reduces pilot workload by integrating rudder-by-wire and other aircraft functions.

Other features on the Phenom 300EV include:

Garmin G3000 Prodigy Touch

Garmin’s 3D Taxiway Routing and Runway Occupancy Awareness (ROA)

Synthetic vision guidance system (SVGS)

FANS 1/A+, RNP AR 0.3

Inertial reference system (IRS)

Runway Overrun Awareness

Alerting System (ROAAS

Autothrottle

Emergency Descent Mode

In terms of improved capabilities, the Phenom 300EV offers:

Extended range of up to 2,055 nautical miles

Increase in maximum zero fuel weight

430 more pounds of payload capacity

True Blue Power lithium-ion batteries

LED taxi and landing lights

The new Phenom 300EV is going to be covered under Embraer’s support and services network to ensure:

Aircraft availability

Predictable operating costs

Sustained value across lifecycle

Embraer Executive Jets President & CEO Michael Amalfitano said, “For well over a decade, the Phenom 300 series has set the standard by which every light jet is measured.”

Amalfitano continued, “Its undisputed position as the category leader reflects our relentless commitment to delivering unmatched performance, technology, comfort and support.”