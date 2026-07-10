EAA to Highlight Next-Gen Aviation Technology at AirVenture Oshkosh 2026

On July 21, various cutting-edge solutions will go on display—both during the air show and on Boeing Plaza—celebrating he future of aviation technology.
July 10, 2026
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Jamie Cordova | BETA Technologies
A small white electric aircraft flying in a clear blue sky

The ALIA by BETA Technologies as it flew over EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has announced that several companies will showcase an array of technological innovations in aviation at the 2026 AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention.

On July 21, various cutting-edge solutions will go on display—both during the air show and on Boeing Plaza—celebrating he future of aviation technology.

Companies planning to display new technologies during the July 21 display include:

  • Airhart Aeronautics
  • Amazon Delivery
  • American Drone
  • BETA Technologies
  • Bye Aerospace
  • Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
  • Jetson
  • MagniX
  • Merlin Labs
  • Starlight Productions
  • Zipline

Attendees can view the full July 21 air show lineup online now, though it is subject to change without notice.

EAA Vice President of Communities and Member Programs Rick Larsen said, “EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is the focal point of the calendar for the aviation community every year, making it the perfect opportunity for companies to showcase what is on the horizon.”

 “The collection of innovations taking the stage on Tuesday represent just part of where aviation is heading,” added Larsen.

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