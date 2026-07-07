Gulfstream Celebrates G800 Achieving the Fastest Business Aviation Flight Ever

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is celebrating two milestones for the G800, as the aircraft recently secured its 800th city pair speed record and also achieved the fastest and farthest business aviation flight ever completed.

To secure its newest speed record, the G800 flew from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Savannah, Georgia, (2,973 nautical miles) in five hours and 52 minutes, with an average cruise speed of Mach 0.91.

With this achievement, Gulfstream now holds a total of 815 speed records—including the 15 set by the G800 business jet.

The G800 also flew 8,303 nautical miles from Melbourne, Australia, to Moline, Illinois, in 16 hours and 56 minutes at an average cruise speed of Mach 0.85, marking the fastest and farthest flight in business aviation.

Key performance features of the G800 include:

Range of 8,200 nautical miles at Mach 0.85

Range of 7,000 nautical miles at Mach 0.90 (high-speed cruise)

Range of 8,000 nautical miles at Mach 0.87

Maximum operating speed of Mach 0.935

Gulfstream President Mark Burns said, “With every new aircraft, Gulfstream continues to push the boundaries of performance for our customers.”

Burns added, “Reaching our 800th city pair speed record and completing the farthest fastest flight in our industry’s history demonstrates the strength of our next-generation fleet and the advanced capabilities of the G800.”