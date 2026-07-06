Goodyear Blimp Announces Return Appearance at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced that the company’s legendary blimp will once again return to the 2026 iteration of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) fly-in convention EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

The Goodyear blimp Wingfoot One is expected to arrive at the event on Thursday, July 23, with the company hosting an exhibitor display at booth #489 in Main Aircraft Display.

The blimp is scheduled to fly several times during the week, celebrating the event’s 73rd edition.

Goodyear initially showcased a blimp—America—at EAA AirVenture in 1971, regularly appearing since then, including when the company showcased two blimps at the event in 2025.

In addition to the airship, Goodyear is exhibiting its portfolio of aviation products and services, including:

Design, materials and engineering for aviation

Consumer product portfolio

Marketing initiatives

Attendees will also be able to purchase branded Goodyear merchandise.

“The Goodyear Blimp is unmatched in both its pedigree and in the excitement that it generates among attendees arriving to AirVenture. Whether soaring through the sky or parked at Pioneer Airport, it is one of the first things visitors see when they arrive,“ said Rick Larsen, vice president of communities and member programs for EAA.

Larsen added, “Goodyear has been a fixture at the event over the past 50-plus years, and its presence in 2026 proves EAA AirVenture is a truly ‘blimp-worthy’ event.”

Goodyear Vice President, Global Aviation, Joe Burke said, “AirVenture gives us an unmatched opportunity to engage with aviation enthusiasts on the world’s stage.”

Burke continued, “Whether they are seeing the Goodyear Blimp overhead or engaging with our Aviation team on the ground, events like this allow us to bring our story to life, showcasing both the legacy of our iconic Blimp and the innovative aviation solutions that support pilots and operators every day.”