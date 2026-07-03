Embraer Announces FAA, EASA and ANAC Certification for Praetor 500E

Embraer has officially secured triple certification for the Praetor 500E business jet, earning approval from:

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Brazil’s Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC—Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil)

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Embraer’s Praetor 500E received its certification soon after the Praetor 600E was certified in April 2026, highlighting the OEM’s progress in midsize and super-midsize business jet development.

The Praetor 500E has key features like:

Range of 3,340 nautical miles (6,186 km)

Capacity for four passengers with NBAA IFR reserves

Next-gen Cabin Management System (CMS)

Increased payload capacity

Newly designed seating

Embraer comprehensive avionics suite

The avionics suite included on the Praetor 500E features:

Class‑exclusive full fly‑by‑wire technology with active turbulence reduction

Embraer Enhanced Vision System (E2VS)

Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System (ROAAS)

With its long range and improved payload, the Praetor 500E can complete nonstop flights across North America. Embraer plans to commence deliveries for the Praetor 500E and Praetor 600E in 2029.

Embraer Executive Jets President and CEO Michael Amalfitano said, “The Praetor 500E builds on the strengths of the Praetor platform, a category leader in performance and technology, now enhanced with a next-generation cabin experience.”

Amalfitano continued, “Achieving triple certification ahead of schedule and on spec is a strong testament to our engineering excellence, enterprise efficiency and disciplined execution.”

“With this impressive milestone, we are well positioned to produce this aircraft for customers worldwide,” noted Amalfitano.

He added, “We remain focused on delivering the ultimate experience to our customers and look forward to continuing the strong market reception the Praetor 500E has already received alongside the Praetor 600E.”