FAA Proposes New Regulations to Repeal Supersonic Flight Ban

The new rule is inspired by advancements in technology, new flight techniques to reduce effects of sonic booms and growing interest in civil supersonic flight.
July 3, 2026
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Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially proposed a new regulatory framework that would replace the existing ban on supersonic flight due to noise levels.

The FAA’s newly proposed noise regulations creates more opportunity for supersonic flight by creating an interim noise-based certification standard that approves flights without an overarching ban.

Reasons for repealing the supersonic flight ban include:

  • Modern advancements in technology
  • New flight techniques that keep the sonic boom from reaching the surface
  • Growing interest in civil supersonic flight

The new rule stipulates that supersonic flight operations would be permitted as long as the following criteria are met:

  • Aircraft operates so sonic boom overpressure at the surface stays at or under .11 pounds-per-square-foot
  • Operator proves the former through measurement, modeling or other forms of proof
  • Aircraft operations comply with limitations and conditions set by the Administrator

About the Author

Emily Gorski
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Emily Gorski

Editor | Aircraft Maintenance Technology

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