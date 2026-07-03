FAA Proposes New Regulations to Repeal Supersonic Flight Ban

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially proposed a new regulatory framework that would replace the existing ban on supersonic flight due to noise levels.

The FAA’s newly proposed noise regulations creates more opportunity for supersonic flight by creating an interim noise-based certification standard that approves flights without an overarching ban.

Reasons for repealing the supersonic flight ban include:

Modern advancements in technology

New flight techniques that keep the sonic boom from reaching the surface

Growing interest in civil supersonic flight

The new rule stipulates that supersonic flight operations would be permitted as long as the following criteria are met: