AutoFlight To Complete First Regulatory Sandbox X Flight Trials for eVTOL in Hong Kong

As part of Hong Kong’s “Regulatory Sandbox X” initiative exploring developments in electric vertical take‑off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft applications, AutoFlight is completing the first round of flight trials.

“Regulatory Sandbox X” involves finding routes for high-efficiency air mobility with reduced emissions, through actions like:

Compliant flight tests

Scenario validation

Iterative technology upgrades for unmanned aircraft

Now, AutoFlight’s heavy-lift eVTOL will be used in two projects in the initiative, largely due to the aircraft’s flight-test experience and commercial readiness, along with the company’s R&D expertise.

These flight tests will contribute to the initiative’s goal of expanding low-altitude commercial applications across the area, with AutoFlight collaborating with AECOM Limited and China Travel Service (Hong Kong) Automobile Services Limited on stages like:

Planning

Flight-parameter calibration

End-to-end flight validation

AutoFlight Senior Vice President Xie Jia said, “AutoFlight will use this opportunity to deepen its investment in core eVTOL technology and commercial deployment, supporting Hong Kong’s emerging low-altitude transport network.”

“Working closely with the Civil Aviation Department and industry partners, the company aims to help scale up the Greater Bay Area’s low-altitude economy safely and at commercial scale,” said Xie.