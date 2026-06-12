EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 to Spotlight Rare Aircraft with Vintage in Review

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh will once again feature the Vintage in Review showcase, highlighting unique aircraft that were developed and flown during the first 50 years that aviation was possible.

The Vintage in Review showcase will be hosted at the Interview Circle—east of the Vintage Red Barn—July 20-24.

The 2026 showcase highlights aircraft from a span of 20 years of iconic civil aviation design in the United States, and each aircraft’s pilot will give interviews while displaying their unique airplanes.

The antique airplane showcase will also feature the Ladies for Liberty, performing songs from the World War II era, as well as an engine run of the 1915 Curtiss OX-5.

The schedule of interviews is:

Monday, July 20: Mid America Flight Museum – 1934 Granville Brothers Gee Bee R-6 QED (Replica)

Mid America Flight Museum – 1934 Granville Brothers Gee Bee R-6 QED (Replica) Tuesday, July 21: Shawn Honaker – 1946 Aeronca Champ

Shawn Honaker – 1946 Aeronca Champ Wednesday, July 22: Tim Talen – 1935 National Airplane and Motor Co.Bluebird LP-4

Tim Talen – 1935 National Airplane and Motor Co.Bluebird LP-4 Thursday, July 23 : Jan Johnson – 1944 Stinson L-5E

: Jan Johnson – 1944 Stinson L-5E Friday, July 24: Will Kientz – 1953 Temco T-35A Buckaroo

As the schedule is finalized more sessions will be added to the schedule, so interested parties are encouraged to check the EAA website regularly.

Vintage in Review Chairman Ray Johnson said, “Vintage in Review gives a wonderful opportunity to see and learn about planes that can’t be seen anywhere else, with some of our featured aircraft being as old as 90 years.”

Johnson continued, “It also gives a chance to get to know the owners and pilots, who are often the mechanics too, behind these vintage aircraft.”

“It’s a great time to sit back, relax, and be regaled by some great stories about the flights and upkeep of these planes, and learn about the time and effort needed to keep these aircraft in the sky,” added Johnson.