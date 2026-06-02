Lufthansa Technik Pursuing AeroSHARK Certification for A330ceo Wings and Stabilizers

Lufthansa Technik has announced a collaboration with Airbus focusing on the certification of AeroShARK riblet technology on A330ceo stabilizers and wings.

If successful, this will be the first time ever that riblet technology is certified for commercial use on Airbus A330 wings and tailplanes.

AeroSHARK is a functional film that reduces aerodynamic drag on aircraft using a riblet structure that mimics shark skin. The solution has already been applied on 30 Boeing 777 and one Boeing 747, with more than 350,000 flight hours accumulated by April 2026.

By reducing drag, AeroSHARK has helped modified aircraft reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 65,000+ metric tons and saved over 20,600 metric tons of jet fuel.

AeroSHARK’s STC certification for the Airbus A330ceo fuselage and engine nacelles is still ongoing, with the new additions highlighting the potential for even more applications on aircraft surfaces.

These applications can help enhance performance in areas like:

Flight dynamics

Lightning strike protection

Structural loads

Maintenance aspects

Flight control

Autopilot

Navigation systems

Lufthansa Technik plans to commercialize this solution once it’s successfully validated by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The company will maintain the STC and lead all certification activities, with Airbus Engineering offering support through safety assessments and aircraft type data.

Senior Director OEM Partner Management at Lufthansa Technik Henning Linnekogel said, “With the support of Airbus, we are developing a product solution that could contribute to the industry’s decarbonisation goals.”

Linnekogel continued, “Combining our modification and certification expertise with Airbus’ in‑depth aircraft knowledge allows us to pave the way for a completely new application of riblet technology on the A330ceo.”

Vice President OEM and Special Engineering Services at Lufthansa Technik Andrew Muirhead commented, “AeroSHARK has already demonstrated how powerful biomimetic surface technology can be in reducing fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions in commercial aviation.”

Muirhead explained, “As our goal is to support as many airlines as possible in achieving their sustainability targets, we are continuously evolving AeroSHARK by certifying it for additional aircraft types such as the A330ceo and by expanding its application to even larger and more aerodynamically relevant surfaces.”