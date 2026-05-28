Aeromedic by AMETEK MRO Debuts New Lightweight and Modular Soft-Case Kits

Aeromedic is debuting a next-gen solution for in-flight emergency medical and first aid kits: all-new soft-case kits.

Aeromedic is an AMETEK MRO business.

The newly developed soft-case kits improve upon currently available hard-case kits by enhancing areas like:

Design and ergonomics

Visibility and organization

Safety, security and compliance

Operational readiness

These new soft-case kits conform to CS‑25.853 Appendix F, Part I(a)(1)(ii) incorporating flame test‑compliant materials for certified aircraft use. The kits are also made with water-resistant materials on the outside, ensuring contents remain protected.

As each kit has unique serialization, it makes it easier to identify each individual kit and manage contents with full batch traceability. This allows for rapid freeze and recall.

Other key features of Aeromedic’s soft-case kits include:

Detachable internal pouches for modular use and isolated treatment scenarios

Protective storage for vials and ampoules

Reflective pull tabs for improved visibility in low-light and high-stress scenarios

Externally accessible contents list to verify contents without opening

Multilingual labeling and documentation for better operational readiness and regulatory alignment

The development of Aeromedic’s soft-case kits take inspiration from:

Airline feedback

In-service experience

Aerospace compliance requirements

This ensures that the solution prioritizes:

Safety

Regulatory alignment

Usability

Inspection efficiency

Aeromedic Technical Development Engineer Jack Blackman says, “We’ve designed light, weight‑saving constructions to reduce overall aircraft load without compromising durability.”

Blackman continues, “Importantly, the soft‑bag architecture significantly reduces the risk of passenger or crew injury during in‑cabin transport.”

“Our larger kits have dual carry handles which improve maneuverability in confined aircraft environments,” adds Blackman, “We’ve spent a lot of time refining our user‑centric internal configuration enabling faster access under time‑critical conditions.”

Aeromedic’s high‑visibility internal layout improves rapid identification of critical items, as Blackman explains, “Clear, standardized content layout plans support training consistency and procedural compliance.”

“We maintain a rigorous focus on safety, security and compliance,” highlights Blackman.

He continues, “This includes the anti‑tamper sealed design providing clear visual indication of kit integrity, the anti‑tamper and anti‑puncture zip system enhances security and durability.”

Blackman notes, “While many of these features may exist elsewhere in isolation, our combination of safety improvements, compliance, traceability and real‑world usability represents a tangible step forward for Aeromedic.”

He concludes, “They reflect how the equipment is actually handled and used on board the aircraft and we anticipate that airlines will immediately understand how their own in-service experiences have shaped these intuitive improvements.”