RAF Red Arrows to Exhibit at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh for First Time Ever

The Red Arrows—also known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team—have officially announced its debut appearance at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

During the 2026 AirVenture event, the Red Arrows team will perform during the afternoon shows taking place July 24-26 as part of its 2026 tour honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Team members also plan to make several public appearances at events and on the grounds throughout the week.

The Red Arrows are known for their capabilities in precision flying and close formations, using the Hawk T1 fast-jet. Pilots on the team are experienced in flying frontline aircraft like the Typhoon.

The team has performed in 57 countries, showcasing around 5,000 displays.

Having been performing displays since 1965, the Red Arrows are completing their 62nd season of touring, with their home base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

“The Red Arrows have long been on the list of teams that aviation enthusiasts have wanted to see at Oshkosh,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, who coordinates AirVenture features and attractions.

Larsen continued, “The team’s extended U.S. tour schedule fortunately allowed them to include AirVenture on their itinerary so they can be added to the legendary flight teams that have flown at Oshkosh.”

“We welcome them to our event and eagerly anticipate their extraordinary aerial performances,” added Larsen.

Commanding Officer of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team Wing Commander Sasha Nash said, “The whole Red Arrows team are greatly looking forward to visiting the United States—the tour is a fantastic opportunity to display the best of British, at significant events and occasions marking the 250th anniversary, alongside friends, allies and international counterparts.”

Nash continued, “The tour will celebrate and underline the enduring relationship between the United Kingdom and our closest security partner.”

“The power to inspire through aviation is something felt by airshow crowds on both sides of the Atlantic and we’re hoping to meet countless individuals and families at these locations, as well as during a busy program of ground engagement that forms an important element of the tour,” added Nash.

Nash concluded, “An enormous amount of work continues to go into the planning for the visit, by teams in the UK and US, and we’re excited and honored to bring our signature display of red, white and blue to some of the biggest, most well-known airshows and events this summer.”