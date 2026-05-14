Soji AI Partners with Active Partners S.A. on Next-Gen Solutions for Aircraft Lifecycle Management

Soji AI has announced a new launch partnership with Active Partners S.A., focusing on the possibility of using AI to enhance efficiency in aircraft lifecycle management.

The two companies hope to develop solutions to improve stages of aircraft and engine asset management like:

Delivery

Inspection

Transition

Re-delivery

The platform that Soji AI has designed transforms fragmented aircraft data into automated workflows and actionable insights. Using these capabilities, Active Partners can figure out ways to:

Reduce downtime

Improve resource allocation

Ensure high-value results for clients

According to the partners, this could result in engineers and technicians being able to act on already validated and structured data instead of being required to interpret raw data manually.

As the aviation sector has experienced rapid growth and transformation regarding digital solutions, the partnership allows both organizations to highlight their commitment to innovation in aircraft maintenance.

Director Technical Services of Active Partners Rob de Klerk said, “Partnering with Soji AI represents a major milestone in our digital transformation journey.”

He continued, “By adopting AI-driven engineering management, we are not only improving efficiency and reliability but also setting new standards for innovation and safety in the aviation industry.”

“This collaboration with Soji does not simply digitize documents, it reduces manual document search and accelerates records by surfacing inconsistencies earlier,” noted de Klerk.

Soji AI CEO Florian Falk said, “We’re aiming for real-world workflow benefits and Active Partners is the type of forward-looking organization we built our software for.”

Falk added, “Their decision to adopt our platform reflects a broader shift in the industry—from manual, document-heavy processes to intelligent, AI-powered operations.”

He continued, “Together, we are setting a new benchmark for how aircraft engineering and records management can be executed. Human-AI workflow is the at the heart of our solution where engineers retain the final authority. We’ll be demonstrating how AI can be embedded into certified environments, supporting a shift towards scalable, digital-first aircraft lifecycle management.”

“AI adoption in aviation raises concerns about reliability, traceability and regulatory acceptance, together with Active Partners our focus is on compliance and maintenance validation support,” stated Falk.

He concluded, “We’re working towards automated cross-checking across the full scope of aircraft technical records. This will embody the ‘human-in-the-loop’ ethos and enable their engineers to review, validate and take qualified decisions with AI-driven support.”