EAA AirVenture 2026 to Showcase B-29 “Doc” for America 250 Theme

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) recently announced that the Boeing B-29 Superfortress Doc will once again return to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh for the 2026 event.

Doc is scheduled to display at Boeing Plaza from July 24-26, with flight experiences available for attendees July 20-23 from Appleton International Airport.

AirVenture attendees interested in the flight experiences can get more information on Doc’s website.

“As AirVenture is the world’s largest annual gathering of warbirds, we are happy to be welcoming the B-29 Doc back to Oshkosh,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, who coordinates AirVenture features and attractions.

Larsen added, “This B-29 is always a big favorite on Boeing Plaza when it appears in Oshkosh, especially as it is one of only two flying examples in the world of the legendary aircraft.”

Built in 1994, Doc flew as part of a squadron called “the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” in upstate New York at Griffiss Air Force Base, providing the inspiration for its name.

The airplane was retired in 1956 and functioned as a target for Navy training missions in China Lake, California, until 1998. In 2000, a restoration group brought Doc to Wichita, Kansas and took 16 years and 450,000 volunteer hours to completely restore the aircraft.

Doc is owned and operated by Doc’s Friends, Inc.

The 73rd iteration of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is organized around the theme America 250 and is taking place July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport.