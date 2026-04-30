L2 Aviation Acquires Advance Aero to Support Aircraft Installation and Kitting

L2 Aviation has officially acquired Advance Aero—an Indiana-based company that specializes in machining and sheet metal fabrication.

As the acquisition integrates machining and fabrication into L2 Aviation’s operations, it helps the company expand capabilities in areas like:

Engineering

Certification

Manufacturing

Field services

This includes initiatives like:

Enabling complex modification programs

Speeding up delivery times

Meeting rising demand for advanced avionics and connectivity

This acquisition enables L2 Aviation to enhance domestic manufacturing capacity and scale operations to:

Control critical supply chain elements

Improve efficiency in production

Deliver more turnkey solutions

Strengthen support for aircraft installation and kitting

Under the agreement, Advance Aero is going to operate as part of L2 Aviation’s manufacturing organization, supporting internal programs and current customers.

Both organizations are already working to align:

Systems

Processes

Quality standards

President and Chief Operating Officer of L2 Aviation Tony Bailey said, “This acquisition is about control, capability, and execution.”

Bailey continued, “Advance Aero gives us the ability to bring critical manufacturing processes in-house, which improves quality, reduces lead times, and strengthens our ability to deliver fully integrated solutions to our customers.”

“Just as important, we are bringing in a highly skilled team that aligns with our standards and our culture,” noted Bailey.

Advance Aero President Todd Wilson said, “We built Advance Aero on a foundation of craftsmanship, reliability, and customer commitment.”

WIlson added, “Joining L2 Aviation allows us to take that foundation and scale it in a way that benefits both our employees and our customers. There is strong alignment in how both companies approach quality and execution, and we are excited about what we can accomplish together.”