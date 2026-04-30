L2 Aviation Acquires Advance Aero to Support Aircraft Installation and Kitting

L2 Aviation has officially acquired Advance Aero—an Indiana-based company that specializes in machining and sheet metal fabrication.
As the acquisition integrates machining and fabrication into L2 Aviation’s operations, it helps the company expand capabilities in areas like:
- Engineering
- Certification
- Manufacturing
- Field services
This includes initiatives like:
- Enabling complex modification programs
- Speeding up delivery times
- Meeting rising demand for advanced avionics and connectivity
This acquisition enables L2 Aviation to enhance domestic manufacturing capacity and scale operations to:
- Control critical supply chain elements
- Improve efficiency in production
- Deliver more turnkey solutions
- Strengthen support for aircraft installation and kitting
Under the agreement, Advance Aero is going to operate as part of L2 Aviation’s manufacturing organization, supporting internal programs and current customers.
Both organizations are already working to align:
- Systems
- Processes
- Quality standards
President and Chief Operating Officer of L2 Aviation Tony Bailey said, “This acquisition is about control, capability, and execution.”
Bailey continued, “Advance Aero gives us the ability to bring critical manufacturing processes in-house, which improves quality, reduces lead times, and strengthens our ability to deliver fully integrated solutions to our customers.”
“Just as important, we are bringing in a highly skilled team that aligns with our standards and our culture,” noted Bailey.
Advance Aero President Todd Wilson said, “We built Advance Aero on a foundation of craftsmanship, reliability, and customer commitment.”
WIlson added, “Joining L2 Aviation allows us to take that foundation and scale it in a way that benefits both our employees and our customers. There is strong alignment in how both companies approach quality and execution, and we are excited about what we can accomplish together.”