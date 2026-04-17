Historical World War II-Era Aircraft to Display at AirVenture 2026

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 has confirmed that the Commemorative Air Force’s B-24 Diamond Lil and a Consolidated PB4Y-2 Privateer will both be showcased on the flightline during the event.

The B-24 and PB4Y-2 will be viewable at Boeing Plaza throughout the event and will also take part in the air show on the evening of July 22.

Diamond Lil comes from the CAF’s B-29/B-24 Squadron based in Dallas, Texas. It was the 25th B-24 Liberator of around 20,000 built, and it was produced 85 years ago. The CAF now takes the aircraft on national tours with the CAF’s B-29 FIFI.

The PB4Y-2 was restored by GossHawk Unlimited in Casa Grande, Arizona. This aircraft—derived from the B-24—operated as a fire bomber until it was restored with U.S. Coast Guard markings in the early 2000s.