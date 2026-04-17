Historical World War II-Era Aircraft to Display at AirVenture 2026

The B-24 and PB4Y-2 will be viewable at Boeing Plaza throughout the event and will also take part in the air show on the evening of July 22.
April 17, 2026
Diamond Lil Commemorative Air Force / Scott Slocum
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EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 has confirmed that the Commemorative Air Force’s B-24 Diamond Lil and a Consolidated PB4Y-2 Privateer will both be showcased on the flightline during the event.

The B-24 and PB4Y-2 will be viewable at Boeing Plaza throughout the event and will also take part in the air show on the evening of July 22.

Diamond Lil comes from the CAF’s B-29/B-24 Squadron based in Dallas, Texas. It was the 25th B-24 Liberator of around 20,000 built, and it was produced 85 years ago. The CAF now takes the aircraft on national tours with the CAF’s B-29 FIFI.

The PB4Y-2 was restored by GossHawk Unlimited in Casa Grande, Arizona. This aircraft—derived from the B-24—operated as a fire bomber until it was restored with U.S. Coast Guard markings in the early 2000s.

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