Horizon Aircraft Partners with MHIRJ to Develop Cavorite X7 VTOL Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (Horizon Aircraft) is officially partnering with MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) to further develop the Cavorite X7 hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft.

MHIRJ’s specialist engineering services will be key in the collaboration when designing and optimizing flight test instrumentation for the Cavorite X7, as the flight test program is anticipated to start in early 2027.

MHIRJ will also provide broad engineering support and guidance informed by expertise in regional aviation.

MHIRJ’s teams of aviation specialists and aerospace engineers have experience in various stages of development for new aircraft types, including:

Design

Certification

Production

Senior Vice-President, Chief Engineer- Head of Aircraft Development, Quality & Flight Ops, MHIRJ, Elio Ruggi said, "We're excited to team up with Horizon Aircraft on their innovative Cavorite X7 project.”

Ruggi continued, “With our expertise in engineering and regional aviation, we believe we can make a significant impact as they lead the way in hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft.”

"This collaboration not only opens doors for business growth but lets us use our engineering strengths to push this cutting-edge initiative forward,” noted Ruggi,” We're committed to contributing to the value chain and supporting sustainable technology in regional aviation."

Horizon Aircraft Co-Founder and CEO Brandon Robinson stated, "MHIRJ represents an elite engineering group within the global aerospace community with a proven track record in regional aircraft development.”

Robinson added, “This partnership strengthens the Cavorite X7 program and helps significantly reduce the technical risk associated with advancing our aircraft toward flight testing and eventual certification."

MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.