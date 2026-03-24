Aircraft Electronics Association Highlights New Certified Aviation Electronics Technician Pathway

The Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) has recently debuted a new credential for dedicated avionics professionals that has grown in popularity in the last year, becoming standard in the aviation maintenance industry.

The AEA’s Certified Aircraft Electronics Technician (CAET) credential builds on the Aircraft Electronics Technician (AET) offered by ASTM International, and holders can upgrade their AET certification to the CAET.

It’s designed for entry-level technicians to build a foundation for stackable avionics technician certifications, with the exam to upgrade credentials being offered through the Unmanned Safety Institute (USI).

Representatives from the AEA shared this update at the company’s 69th annual AEA International Convention & Trade Show, informing attendees that current holders of AET certificates can take the exam to upgrade to the CAET credential at a discounted price of $49.

Candidates must complete the remote-proctored exam—containing 50 multiple-choice questions—with a score of at least 80% to upgrade to CAET certification.

The AEA also announced a second level of CAET certification that should be available in Q2 of 2026.

The CAET-Advanced credential involves a three-part assessment that features:

Hands-on practical qualification

Written exam

Oral board

This advanced credential aligns with Level 2 ASTM standards for aircraft electronics technicians, covering 60+ practical tasks from eight system categories.

CAET-Advanced certification is ideal for avionics technicians who are:

Already working in a Part 145 repair station

Currently enrolled in an apprenticeship program

Transitioning to civilian avionics roles after military service

AEA President and CEO Mike Adamson said, "The CAET-Advanced credential doesn't just test what technicians know, it proves what they can do.”

"When a technician holds this second-level certification, employers know they can work independently,” added Adamson, “The CAET-Advanced positions avionics professionals for lead technician roles, and it shows employers you've been evaluated and signed off on real systems.”

Looking forward to 2027, the AEA plans to offer a third level of CAET certification: the CAET-Pro credential. This certification is for avionics managers and highly experienced technicians, and it focuses on skills for leading teams of maintenance technicians. Key areas this credential will validate include:

Human factors

Professional skills

Safety management

Leadership

"The CAET and CAET-Advanced does more than recognize knowledge," noted Adamson, "It establishes a national standard of excellence.”

Adamson continued, “For technicians, it creates a professional pathway and elevates the value of their expertise. For repair stations and OEMs, it provides confidence in hiring, training, and quality assurance.”

“And for our industry as a whole, it raises the bar for safety, consistency and credibility,” said Adamson, “Approved maintenance organizations will want to include CAET certifications as part of their hiring processes as well as their continuous training requirements for current employees."