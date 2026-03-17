Dassault Aviation Debuts the All-New Falcon 10X Business Jet

Dassault Aviation recently unveiled its new business jet—the Falcon 10X—at an event hosted in the company’s Bordeaux-Mérignac production hall.
The Falcon 10X features an interior that’s eight inches wider and two inches taller than similar business jets. Other key features of the aircraft include:
- Top speed of Mach .925
- Maximum range of 7,500 nautical miles
- Industry-first all-composite wing with reduced weight and high-lift devices
- NeXus flight deck with touchscreen displays and automation tools
- FalconEye Enhanced Vision System
- Third-gen digital flight-control system with Smart Throttle
- 38 extra-large windows
- Cruising altitude of 41,000 feet with cabin pressure of 3,000 feet
- 100% fresh air and adjustable temperature zones in cabin
Customers can also configure the interior of the Falcon 10X with three or four zones, such as:
- Dining areas
- Full-size bedrooms
- Falcon Privacy Suite
- Optional shower installation
Dassault President & CEO Eric Trappier said, “The objective is to allow passengers to experience time on board the aircraft as just another part of their everyday life, not as a long interval between origin and destination. So they arrive feeling refreshed and at their very best.”
As Dassault is the only manufacturer worldwide that designs and builds fighter jets as well as business aircraft, the company’s engineers employ principles in the Falcon 10X from military aircraft programs to optimize:
- Aerodynamics
- Avionics
- Flight controls
- Materials
“Dassault Falcons have always been at the vanguard of business aviation, and the 10X is no exception, embodying the very best technology available today,” noted Trappier.
As its engine, the Falcon 10X uses the Pearl 10X engine with Advance2 engine core, offering benefits like:
- High performance with low pressure
- 18,000+ pound thrust
- Reduced emissions and noise
Director, Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce Dr. Dirk Geisinger said, “Today is a very special day for Rolls-Royce and the team.”
Geisinger continued, “We are excited and proud to deliver the thrust for this extraordinary aircraft and I would like to congratulate the Dassault family as well as the Falcon team on this special occasion.”
Dassault now plans to move on to flight testing for the Falcon 10X to validate its performance and pursue entry-into-service.