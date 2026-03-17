Dassault Aviation Debuts the All-New Falcon 10X Business Jet

Dassault Aviation recently unveiled its new business jet—the Falcon 10X—at an event hosted in the company’s Bordeaux-Mérignac production hall.

The Falcon 10X features an interior that’s eight inches wider and two inches taller than similar business jets. Other key features of the aircraft include:

Top speed of Mach .925

Maximum range of 7,500 nautical miles

Industry-first all-composite wing with reduced weight and high-lift devices

NeXus flight deck with touchscreen displays and automation tools

FalconEye Enhanced Vision System

Third-gen digital flight-control system with Smart Throttle

38 extra-large windows

Cruising altitude of 41,000 feet with cabin pressure of 3,000 feet

100% fresh air and adjustable temperature zones in cabin

Customers can also configure the interior of the Falcon 10X with three or four zones, such as:

Dining areas

Full-size bedrooms

Falcon Privacy Suite

Optional shower installation

Dassault President & CEO Eric Trappier said, “The objective is to allow passengers to experience time on board the aircraft as just another part of their everyday life, not as a long interval between origin and destination. So they arrive feeling refreshed and at their very best.”

As Dassault is the only manufacturer worldwide that designs and builds fighter jets as well as business aircraft, the company’s engineers employ principles in the Falcon 10X from military aircraft programs to optimize:

Aerodynamics

Avionics

Flight controls

Materials

“Dassault Falcons have always been at the vanguard of business aviation, and the 10X is no exception, embodying the very best technology available today,” noted Trappier.

As its engine, the Falcon 10X uses the Pearl 10X engine with Advance2 engine core, offering benefits like:

High performance with low pressure

18,000+ pound thrust

Reduced emissions and noise

Director, Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce Dr. Dirk Geisinger said, “Today is a very special day for Rolls-Royce and the team.”

Geisinger continued, “We are excited and proud to deliver the thrust for this extraordinary aircraft and I would like to congratulate the Dassault family as well as the Falcon team on this special occasion.”

Dassault now plans to move on to flight testing for the Falcon 10X to validate its performance and pursue entry-into-service.