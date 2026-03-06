AURA AERO Celebrates First Firm Order for Hybrid-Electric ERA Aircraft

AURA AERO has announced that Pan Européenne Air Service (PEAS) has placed a firm order for the ERA hybrid-electric aircraft.

While the ERA has approximately 700 Letters of Intent from 16 international airlines and fleet operators—valued at $12 billion—this is the first firm order for the aircraft.

PEAS is a private airline based in France that plans to use the ERA to contribute to the decarbonization of aviation, following successful electric flight tests on the INTEGRAL E.

The ERA aircraft gets its power from two SAF compatible turbogenerators and eight electric ENGINeUS motors, alternating between electric and hybrid modes in certain flight phases.

Safran developed the ENGINeUS as the first certified engine for electric aircraft.

It will automatically alternate between hybrid and electric modes depending on the flight phase, with a range of up to 900 NM (1,500 km).

With room for 19 seats and a 900-nautical-mine (1,500 kilometer) range, the ERA reduces carbon emissions while supporting applications like:

Business aviation

Passenger transport

Cargo

Special missions

Antoine Foessel and Clément Jacquot, co-CEOs and owners of Pan Européenne commented, "AURA AERO’s ambition and values are perfectly aligned with our vision of the aviation of tomorrow.”

They continued, “The technological and industrial choices made in the design and production of ERA since the launch of the company have always proved extremely relevant, and it was only natural that we chose this aircraft in order to be able to offer the first decarbonized air transport service in history.”

President and Co-Founder of AURA AERO Jérémy Caussade said, “Pan Européenne is much more than a launch customer; it is a trusted partner that has been with us since the beginning of the ERA program. We are very proud to have the commitment of a company that has chosen to support a French manufacturer, because we share the same values and vision.”