Safran Announces New Investment in Avionics Startup Metavonics

Metavonics produces next-generation avionics solutions that are designed with a modular approach, like standardized and certified electronic components.
March 5, 2026
Safran has announced that the company is investing in Metavonics through its subsidiary Safran Corporate Ventures.

Founded in 2021, Metavonics is a startup based in France that specializes in avionics technology that prioritizes and enhances safety.

Metavonics produces next-generation avionics solutions that are designed with a modular approach. The electronic components Metavonics develops are standardized and certified.

The company also offers software tools to help manage avionics in stages like:

  • Development
  • Integration
  • Upgrades

By engaging in this investment and entering a partnership agreement with Safran Electronics & Defense, Safran Corporate Ventures aims to provide support to startups that are creating new innovations in aerospace technology, especially for safety-critical applications.

Safran’s investment is part of a Series A funding round valued at €7.3 million, also including investments from the Austrian company TTech, which provides aviation and aerospace safety solutions.

Key objectives of this investment and of supporting the development of avionics include:

  • Enhanced data management and equipment health monitoring
  • Improved safety and operational efficiency of avionics systems
  • Reduced cost, energy consumption and mass

CEO of Safran Corporate Ventures Florent Illat commented, “With this investment, Safran Corporate Ventures is supporting French innovation and the transformation of safety-critical avionics.”

Illat added, “Metavonics’ modular technology represents a real step forward in the safety and performance of onboard systems.”

