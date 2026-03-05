Safran Announces New Investment in Avionics Startup Metavonics

Safran has announced that the company is investing in Metavonics through its subsidiary Safran Corporate Ventures.
Founded in 2021, Metavonics is a startup based in France that specializes in avionics technology that prioritizes and enhances safety.
Metavonics produces next-generation avionics solutions that are designed with a modular approach. The electronic components Metavonics develops are standardized and certified.
The company also offers software tools to help manage avionics in stages like:
- Development
- Integration
- Upgrades
By engaging in this investment and entering a partnership agreement with Safran Electronics & Defense, Safran Corporate Ventures aims to provide support to startups that are creating new innovations in aerospace technology, especially for safety-critical applications.
Safran’s investment is part of a Series A funding round valued at €7.3 million, also including investments from the Austrian company TTech, which provides aviation and aerospace safety solutions.
Key objectives of this investment and of supporting the development of avionics include:
- Enhanced data management and equipment health monitoring
- Improved safety and operational efficiency of avionics systems
- Reduced cost, energy consumption and mass
CEO of Safran Corporate Ventures Florent Illat commented, “With this investment, Safran Corporate Ventures is supporting French innovation and the transformation of safety-critical avionics.”
Illat added, “Metavonics’ modular technology represents a real step forward in the safety and performance of onboard systems.”