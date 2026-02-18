RESIDCO and EirTrade Aviation to Tear Down Recently Acquired A320neo Aircraft

EirTrade Aviation and RESIDCO have officially acquired two Airbus A320neo aircraft with plans to complete a full teardown of the aircraft.

Dublin-based Eirtrade Aviation is a global aviation asset management and trading company, while RESIDCO is an aviation and rail lessor based in Chicago.

Operated by Spirit Airlines prior to the acquisition, these aircraft are the youngest A320neo airframes to undergo a complete teardown, with MSN 10769 being four years old and MSN 10921 being three-and-a-half years old.

EirTrade has shared that all parts from the two aircraft are to be repaired, with material being available in the market at the end of Q1 of 2026 once the disassembly—which has already begun—is complete.

Uses for these parts and material include:

AOG

Exchange

Sale

After disassembly in Goodyear, Arizona, the EirTrade will receive the parts at the company’s Dallas, Texas, parts hub, allowing the organization to respond to AOG requests around the country.

Vice President Origination & Trading for the Americas at EirTrade Aviation Bill Thompson, says, “We are focused on newer vintage aircraft to ensure that our inventory contains the highest quality rotables which ensure that our customers can be supported with the latest modification standard components.”

Thompson adds, “We have also acquired four sets of in-demand LRU and BFE components from the PW1100 engine type within this significant transaction.”

EirTrade identifies more than 4,400 A320neo aircraft in commercial service and 7,200 more on order, not considering the current in-service fleet of 6,500 ceo aircraft that feature interchangeable components.

“Given the size of the fleet and Airbus orderbook, this platform will remain the largest segment of the global commercial fleet with demand for USM increasing accordingly,” says Thompson.

Director - Aviation Marketing at RESIDCO Dave Kolber comments, “This landmark transaction further reinforces the long-standing collaboration between EirTrade and RESIDCO, built on a history of close cooperation and shared execution of complex, high value aviation asset solutions.”

Kolber continues, “RESIDCO’s aviation vertical has a broad mandate to support the aviation ecosystem through commercial aircraft and engine leasing, teardown financing, as well as full motion simulator and general aviation leasing.”

Thompson notes, “This is another exciting and dynamic deal, and dismantling these young aircraft is another first in the aviation industry for EirTrade and RESIDCO together.”

“Finding ways to support the aviation industry—owners, operators and maintenance providers alike—with the latest technology aircraft, alongside the maturing global fleet, is what we do and we’re always looking for opportunities to improve our inventory,” concludes Thompson.