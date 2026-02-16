EFW Secures Contract with Hengqin Winglet for A330 Freighter Conversion in China

Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) has announced a new freighter conversion contract for an Airbus Airbus A330 passenger‑to‑freighter (P2F) for Hengqin Winglet Aircraft Technology (Hengqin Winglet).

This marks the first program that Hengqin Winglet is completing with EFW, and it also enables EFW to expand its reach in the Chinese market.

This is significant as China has continued to drive growth in global demand for freighter aircraft, particularly in:

Express logistics

Cross-border e-commerce

EFW plans to begin the A330P2F conversion work in mid-2026 at its China facility, with certification and technical planning being done at the company’s Dresden, Germany, headquarters.

“As a company with extensive expertise in leasing, trading and technical aircraft management, we are pleased to collaborate with EFW on the conversion of our A330 aircraft into a state‑of‑the‑art freighter,” said James Huang, CEO of Hengqin Winglet.

“We are excited to welcome a new customer into the EFW family of converted Airbus freighters,” said Jordi Boto, CEO of EFW.

Boto added, “The A330P2F stands out as the future of the medium-sized air freighter segment, and we look forward to working with Hengqin Winglet in the near future to grow their A330P2F fleet.”

EFW is a joint venture between Airbus and ST Engineering.