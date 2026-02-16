Omni Aircraft Maintenance Pursuing Gogo Galileo FDX STC for Challenger Aircraft

Omni Aircraft Maintenance has announced plans to develop and secure a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the Gogo Galileo FDX to be implemented on Challenger aircraft.

The STC Omni Aircraft Maintenance is pursuing will cover the following aircraft:

Challenger 300

Challenger 350

Challenger 3500

This STC will enable Challenger operators to use Gogo Galileo for high-speed internet while in flight on any size business aircraft.

It leverages Eutelsat OneWeb’s enterprise-grade Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellite network, which offers benefits like:

Design that considers mobility

Low variability

Consistent performance across global routes

Omni Aircraft Maintenance anticipates that the STC will take around seven months to develop, aiming for August 2026 completion and certification.

During this process, Omni will perform:

Development

Installation engineering

Testing

Certification work

When the STC is achieved, Challenger operators will get benefits from Gogo Galileo FDX like:

High-capacity, low-latency connectivity

Seamless global coverage

High-speed connectivity at 195 MBPS

Gogo also provides worldwide support and aviation-grade systems to back its connectivity solutions.

Mission profiles that will be supported by this new STC include:

High-bandwith passenger use

Cloud-based applications

Video conferencing

Starting now, Omni Aircraft Maintenance is working with operators of Challenger aircraft to support:

Aligned maintenance events

Early interest

Installation planning opportunities

Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Omni Aircraft Maintenance Tim Lockerby said, “This is a major advancement for the Challenger platform.”

Lockerby continued, “The 300, 350, and 3500 are exceptional aircraft that are critical workhorses for corporate and fleet operators. Until now, high speed global connectivity with aviation specific hardware has been one of the few remaining limitations. Galileo FDX changes that completely.”

“This program represents exactly how we approach innovation at Omni,” added Lockerby, “We don’t wait for capability gaps to be solved — we invest in solving them ourselves when we know it will materially improve the aircraft for operators.”