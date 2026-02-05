AJW Group Announces Acquisition of B787-8 Aircraft

AJW Group has recently expanded its B787 portfolio by acquiring Boeing 787-8 MSN 36424.

AJW Group provides solutions for business, defense and commercial aviation organizations, including:

Aircraft component parts

Repair services

Supply chain solutions

Contributing to AJW Group’s strategy to better support customers in the B787 market, this aircraft is being added to the company’s continually growing fleet of various B787 types.

“This acquisition is another example of our disciplined approach to building and managing our B787 portfolio.” said Christopher Whiteside, chairman at AJW Group.

Whiteside added, “We continue to invest selectively in assets that strengthen our platform and allow us to respond effectively to customer requirements across the B787 market. Each addition is assessed carefully to ensure it supports long-term value creation for the Group.”

AJW Group plans to provide more updates about future utilization and operations as they arise.