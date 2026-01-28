Blackhawk and Seair to Complete First XP140 Engine+ Upgrade on Cessna Caravan

Blackhawk has almost completed its project with Seair Seaplanes that involved upgrading the first Cessna Caravan with the Yukon four-blade propeller and Blackhawk XP140 Engine+ Upgrade.
Seair plans to launch the upgraded Cessna Caravan on an expanded route from Victoria to Vancouver Harbor, aiming for a quieter and faster travel experience.
As Seair is engaged in an ongoing effort to modernize its fleet overall, there are plans to upgrade at least two additional Seair Caravans after the completion of this first upgrade.
What is the XP140 engine and Yukon propeller upgrade?
Upgrading an aircraft with the Yukon propeller and Blackhawk Blackhawk XP140 engine offers several benefits, including better performance in operational environments like:
- Short runways
- Floating
- Harbors
The Blackhawk XP140 Engine upgrade offers benefits like:
- 13.6% shorter take off
- 35% better climb rate
- 28% more horsepower
- 28.7% shorter distance over a 50-foot obstacle
- 13% faster cruise speed
The cruise speed adds 21 knots, cutting around five minutes from Harbor-to-Harbor travel on this route.
The Yukon Four Blade Propeller benefits operators by achieving:
- 17% shorter take off distance
- 10.6% faster climb rate
- 40% less ground roll
The combination of these two upgrades helps the Cessna Caravan improve in areas like:
- Improved takeoff performance by 25% or more
- Smoother water and dock operations
- Increased cruise speed that allows 25-minute Harbor-to-Harbor travel
Seair operates a fleet of seven Caravan floatplanes—making it the largest operator of this aircraft type in the world. Seair’s network includes:
- Nanaimo
- Southern Gulf Islands
- Vancouver Harbor
- Victoria’s Inner Harbor
- YVR’s South Terminal