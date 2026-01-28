Blackhawk and Seair to Complete First XP140 Engine+ Upgrade on Cessna Caravan

These upgrades benefit operators by allowing for better performance in environments like short runways, floating and harbor operations.
Jan. 28, 2026
2 min read
Blackhawk Group
The interior of a maintenance hangar showing two technicians walking near an airplane that has been taken apart and an engine on a stand. There's text in the corner showing two logos that read: 'Seair Seaplanes' and 'Blackhawk by The Blackhawk Group'

Blackhawk has almost completed its project with Seair Seaplanes that involved upgrading the first Cessna Caravan with the Yukon four-blade propeller and Blackhawk XP140 Engine+ Upgrade.

Seair plans to launch the upgraded Cessna Caravan on an expanded route from Victoria to Vancouver Harbor, aiming for a quieter and faster travel experience.

As Seair is engaged in an ongoing effort to modernize its fleet overall, there are plans to upgrade at least two additional Seair Caravans after the completion of this first upgrade.

What is the XP140 engine and Yukon propeller upgrade?

Upgrading an aircraft with the Yukon propeller and Blackhawk Blackhawk XP140 engine offers several benefits, including better performance in operational environments like:

  • Short runways
  • Floating
  • Harbors

The Blackhawk XP140 Engine upgrade offers benefits like:

  • 13.6% shorter take off
  • 35% better climb rate
  • 28% more horsepower
  • 28.7% shorter distance over a 50-foot obstacle
  • 13% faster cruise speed

The cruise speed adds 21 knots, cutting around five minutes from Harbor-to-Harbor travel on this route.

The Yukon Four Blade Propeller benefits operators by achieving:

  • 17% shorter take off distance
  • 10.6% faster climb rate
  • 40% less ground roll

The combination of these two upgrades helps the Cessna Caravan improve in areas like:

  • Improved takeoff performance by 25% or more
  • Smoother water and dock operations
  • Increased cruise speed that allows 25-minute Harbor-to-Harbor travel

Seair operates a fleet of seven Caravan floatplanes—making it the largest operator of this aircraft type in the world. Seair’s network includes:

  • Nanaimo
  • Southern Gulf Islands
  • Vancouver Harbor
  • Victoria’s Inner Harbor
  • YVR’s South Terminal
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Airports, Engineers and the FAA: A New Way Forward
2025 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40: Muhammad Usman Akram, LEED GA, PE(Pak)