Marilake Partners with Luminator on Wing Lighting Equipment Sales & Support

Marilake Aerosystems has partnered with Plano-based Luminator Aerospace to sell and provide support for rotary and fixed wing lighting equipment.

Marilake Aerosystems is a repair workshop based in Ringwood, UK that specializes in:

Avionics

Instruments

Lighting

Galley equipment

Luminator Aerospace is a manufacturer of search and rescue lights used on civil and military helicopters by Airbus Helicopters and Leonardo. The company also functions as a tier one OEM supplier for Boeing B787, B777 and B737 aircraft, providing:

Cabin illumination

Mood lighting

Signage

James Wilson, CEO at Marilake Aerosystems, commented, “We are exceptionally honored to have been chosen by Luminator Aerospace to market new installations and provide aftermarket support for their wide range of fixed and rotary wing lighting products.”

Wilson continued, “Marilake has a strong military and civil customer base here in the UK and to be chosen to offer OEM approved support for their existing customers and promote the sale of new products to the retrofit market demonstrates this highly regarded manufacturer’s trust in our company and commitment to is existing and growing customer base.”

Sales/Marketing Manager at Luminator Aerospace Larry Saunders said, “We are excited in partnering with Marilake, allowing us to bring our advanced lighting technologies to market with unparalleled installation and maintenance support.”

Saunders added, “This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier, certified avionic solutions to our clients including Integrated lighting solutions, enhanced support, and the latest innovation in passenger comfort.”