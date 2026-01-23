Tecnam’s P2006T NG Launches in Canada and USA

The P2006T NG (Next Generation) by Tecnam is now available in Canada and the United States for the first time.

The P2006T NG uses Tecnam’s twin-engine platform and takes inspiration from the P2006T MkII. Some benefits of these aircraft include:

Low operating costs

Reliable performance and longevity

Capability for modern multi-engine training

The Next Generation version in the P2006T aircraft family adds more enhancements that result from working with operators and training programs to identify key needs.

Meet the P2006T NG

Key features of the P2006T NG include:

Twin fuel-injected Rotax 912iSc3 engines

New easy-access pilot side door

Garmin G1000 NXi with GCU 477 FMS keyboard and GFC 700 digital autopilot

There are also added benefits that the new version offers compared to the rest o the P2006T family, such as:

Minimized fuel consumption

Reduced operating costs

Increased Maximum Take-Off Weight and payload capacity

Improved cockpit flow and efficiency in training and high-tempo operations

Cutting-edge avionics for enhanced performance and modern training

Capabilities for private travel, training and special missions

North American Configurations

North American customers will be able to choose from various P2006T NG configurations, such as:

A Trainer option for multi-engine instruction and flight training

option for multi-engine instruction and flight training The Sport version featuring premium interior finishes

version featuring premium interior finishes A Special Mission Platform (SMP) for utility missions, mapping and surveillance

With the official North American launch complete, Tecnam now plans to secure FAA certification in Q4 of 2026 and begin first deliveries in Q1 of 2027.

The P2006T NG is already in operation in several international markets, having achieved EASA certification in February 2025.

Tecnam Chief Sales Officer Walter Da Costa said, “The success of the P2006T MkII worldwide has confirmed the strength of this platform, and the P2006T NG represents its natural evolution.”

“With the NG, we are bringing to the United States and Canada a twin-engine aircraft that has already proven its value internationally, combining efficiency, reliability and modern technology tailored to the needs of today’s flight academies and private operatorsm,” added Da Costa.