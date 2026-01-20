Liebherr to Highlight MRO Services and Aircraft Innovations at Singapore Airshow 2026

Liebherr-Aerospace has announced the innovations and solutions it plans to showcase at the 10th Singapore Airshow taking place February 3 to February 8, 2026.

This includes:

New products

Enhanced services

Next-gen technologies

Aftermarket solutions

Enhanced MRO services for APAC customers

In the Asia-Pacific region, Liebherr operates its MRO service center Liebherr-Singapore Pte Ltd, providing in-house MRO services for components.

At the 2026 Singapore Airshow, Liebherr plans to highlight the most recent expansions of its MRO services, such as:

New high-performance hydraulic test cell

Heat transfer equipment repair and overhaul facility

As a dedicated service center, this facility benefits APAC customers by:

Improving repair turnaround times

Reducing overseas shipments of repair components

Minimizing carbon emissions

Achieved REACh compliant process at service centers in Asia

Liebherr-Aerospace successfully industrialized an advanced TCS/PACS protection coating process on heat transfer equipment components in December 2025 while ensuring the new process complies with REACh, i.e. the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals.

The European Union established REACh to protect humans and the environment from potential hazards resulting from chemicals. To ensure compliance, Liebherr substituted traditional chromium-based treatments with sustainable alternatives.

TCS (Trivalent Chromium System) enhances corrosion resistance and paint adhesion, while PACS (Post Application Conversion Sealer) seals and reinforces the protective layer and improves durability.

Liebherr-Aerospace also plans to implement this process at more service centers around the world, with the company’s Shanghai, China, facility already integrating REACh-compliant processes in Q1 of 2026.

New electromechanical actuators

While Liebherr-Aerospace has extensive experience in developing electromechanical actuators (EMA) for commercial and medium aircraft, the company is also now working on smaller actuators.

This aims to support the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sector as well as:

Business jets

Light aircraft

Helicopters

Key benefits of Liebherr’s approach to developing these new EMAs include:

Consistently high reliability

Greater scalability for small installation areas

Improved power-to-weight ratio

Air cycle machine

Liebherr also plans to showcase its air cycle machine with air bearing technology at the 2026 Singapore Airshow.

These machines work at the core of air-conditioning packs to keep the cabin safe and comfortable for crew and passengers, with the next generation aiming to be mechanically or electrically powered, rather than pneumatically driven.

Folding wing-tip system

Providing a detailed 1:6 scale model, Liebherr will display its unique wing designs that feature folding mechanisms. These models aim to showcase how Liebherr’s solution allows the tip of a long wing on an aircraft to fold upward in order to fit in smaller spaces.

Interested readers can visit Liebherr-Aerospace at Booth C-M65 during the 2026 Singapore Airshow.