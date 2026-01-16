Daher Debuts All-New TBM 980 Aircraft Featuring Garmin Avionics

Daher has debuted the all-new TBM 980 aircraft, featuring the third-generation G3000 PRIME avionics suite from Garmin.

Daher unveiled the aircraft at its Tarbes, France, TBM production facility during a special event that was live streamed globally and attended in person by:

Company employees

Customers

Partners

Officials

The TBM 980 features improved operational efficiency and precision piloting compared to previous iterations of TBM aircraft. It uses features from the TBM 960, such as:

These parts are both controlled by a Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) system.

The TBM 980 is also approved for full “PRIST-free” operations, which means no anti-icing additives are needed in the fuel system.

The Garmin 3000 PRIME integrated flight deck offers:

Advanced avionics

Intuitive, streamlined interface

Improved cockpit ergonomics

Three 14-inch edge-to-edge touchscreen displays

Customizable presets

This flight deck’s app-based interface uses shortcuts so pilots can access essential functions quickly in one menu. This includes:

Radios

Transponder

Flight plan

Procedures

It also features a four-position joystick instead of a checklist button, making it easier to access and scroll through information quickly.

For enhanced safety, the TBM 980 features Daher Aircraft’s e-copilot technology already used on the TBM 900-series aircraft. This includes:

Advanced weather detection

Emergency descent mode

Fight envelope monitoring

HomeSafe emergency autoland

Icing protection

Another key feature of the TBM 980 is Garmin’s GWX 8000 all-digital radar, which uses StormOptix technology to:

Adjust radar settings automatically

Present enhanced 3D profiling of storm cells

Improve range and performance with precision target imaging

Starlink Mini satellite provides internet connectivity on the TBM 980, along with a 100-watt USB-C power port for power access.

There’s also a subscription-based digital services suite that includes options like:

Garmin Pilot app

ForeFlight app

Jeppesen aviation databases

SiriusXM weather and audio services

Garmin PlaneSync is available in the suite as well, which enables:

Remote aircraft activation

Status monitoring

Automated database updates using the Me & My TBM application

“Our TBM 980’s motto, ‘Fly Differently,’ is more than just a slogan, because this aircraft redefines the way that pilots—and their passengers—want to fly. The aircraft is more intuitive and easier to operate,” explained Nicolas Chabbert, the CEO of Daher Aircraft.

Chabbert continued, “Its touchscreen-controlled flight deck truly revolutionizes the interface between pilots and the avionics, while the passenger experience is further elevated in the six-seat cabin with such features as the capability to install a Starlink Mini terminal for satellite-based internet connectivity, along with 100-watt USB-C ports for the charging of mobile devices, as well as an upgraded passenger display with enroute flight data.”

Chabbert noted that the TBM 980 has received the following certifications:

Airworthiness certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Validation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

This will allow for TBM 980 deliveries to begin in January 2026.

Daher Chairman and CEO Didier Kayat said, “The TBM 980 is the sixth aircraft launched by Daher in the TBM 900-series since we acquired the TBM product line in 2014”

Kayat added, “This underscores our firm commitment to the airplane family’s evolution through the continual application of innovation and with our close working relationship with key suppliers.”

The TBM 980 is the first airplane to be certified under the Daher Aircraft identity. Daher Aircraft is now the legal restructure grouping all activities related to airplane product lines.

As of December 31, 2025, a total of 1,294 TBMs had been delivered worldwide.