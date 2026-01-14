Lufthansa Group to Install Starlink on Entire 850-Aircraft Fleet

As part of its investment strategy to enhance passenger experience, The Lufthansa Group is installing Starlink on its entire fleet of around 850 aircraft, scheduled to be completed in 2026.

This upgrade will equip Lufthansa’s existing and new aircraft with high-speed broadband internet access that uses satellite technology to allow for in-air browsing and more. The service will be free for Travel ID users and status customers, no matter the travel class.

Starlink connectivity allows for internet use like:

Streaming

Cloud-based working

High-speed internet applications

Chief Commercial Officer of the Lufthansa Group Dieter Vranckx said, "In our anniversary year, in which we are celebrating Lufthansa's 100th birthday, we have decided to introduce a new high-speed internet solution from Starlink for all our airlines.”

Vranckx continued, “The Lufthansa Group is taking the next step and setting an essential milestone for the premium travel experience of our customers.”

“Connectivity on board plays an important role today, and with Starlink, we are not only investing in the best product on the market, but also in the satisfaction of our passengers,” added Vranckx.

Lufthansa Group anticipates customers to be able to access Starlink in-flight in the later half of 2026, with plans for the entire fleet to be equipped by 2029. Lufthansa Group is also the largest airline group in Europe to install Starlink on its fleet, upgrading more aircraft than any other carrier.