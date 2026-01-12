Dassault Aviation Partners with Harmattan AI on AI-Integrated Combat Aviation Systems

Dassault Aviation has partnered with Harmattan AI to collaborate on integrating AI technology into combat aviation systems. This includes enhancing controlled autonomy.

The collaboration also involves Dassault Aviation leading the $200 million Series B funding round for Harmattan AI.

This partnership will allow Harmattan AI to identify and develop uses for embedded AI capabilities in Dassault Aviation’s upcoming air combat systems, including:

Dassault Aviation will support Harmattan AI by offering:

Expertise in complex military platform system architecture

Mission systems integration in high-intensity operational environments

International business development support

Known for its autonomous systems portfolio, Harmattan AI has received several Programs of Record from the UK and French Ministries of Defence. The company now plans to scale worldwide.

This investment round aims to secure funds for:

Deploying AI-powered missions across more operational theaters

Expanding Harmattan’s AI product lines

Scaling industrial manufacturing for drone interception, electronic warfare and ISR platforms

“Dassault Aviation has always placed technological excellence and sovereignty at the heart of its values. This partnership with Harmattan AI reflects our commitment to integrating high-value autonomy into the next generation of combat air systems,” said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

Trappier continued, “By joining forces with a fast-moving and innovative company, we reinforce our ability to deliver the advanced capabilities required by our armed forces in the decades ahead.”

“This partnership with Dassault Aviation marks a decisive step in the emergence of a new generation of autonomous defense systems,” said Mouad M’Ghari, CEO and co-founder of Harmattan AI.

M’Ghari added, “Dassault Aviation’s trust and leadership accelerate our mission: delivering scalable, sovereign AI capabilities to allied forces. By combining frontier AI with world-class military aviation expertise, we are shaping the future of collaborative air combat.”