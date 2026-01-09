Emirates to Commence First Deployment of A350 in South Africa

Emirates has announced the deployment of a new A350 aircraft for the first time in the South Africa market. The airline will also continue its rollout of a retrofitted Boeing 777.

Key destinations that Emirates is servicing with these aircraft include:

Europe

Asia

North America

Africa

The Middle East

Australia

Emirates plans to use the A350—as well as the A380 and retrofitted Boeing 777—on the Dubai-Cape Town route’s new third daily service. This adds more travel options between Dubai and South Africa.

Emirates’ Regional Manager of Southern Africa, Afzal Parambil says, “With the deployment of the next-gen A350 on the third daily service between Dubai and Cape Town, South Africa becomes the only African nation on our network to be served by all three aircraft types on the Emirates fleet.”

Parambil adds, “This fleet mix provides the greatest flexibility for our customers to travel in and out of our three gateways, while still providing travellers with the world-renowned Emirates’ experience, on every flight.”

Emirates is also deploying the A350 on new daily services, including to Phuket and Copenhagen.