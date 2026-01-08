Elliott Aviation Announces $75,000 Discount on Citation XLS+ Garmin G5000 Upgrades

Elliott Aviation has introduced a new limited-time incentive that offers Citation XLS+ operators a $75,000 discount for installing a Garmin G5000 flight deck.

The offer is available to the first five operators that sign up and pay a deposit, and all installations are to be completed in 2026.

Elliott Aviation recently extended installations of the Garmin 5000 integrated flight deck to the Citation XLS+ and has completed more than 90 installations of this flight deck.

Elliott Aviation’s avionics team also has three teams focusing specifically on installing Garmin flight decks. These teams complete projects like:

Installations

Upgrades

Engineering

System integration

Senior Vice President of Avionics Programs at Elliott Aviation Bill Forbes said, “The Citation XLS+ is a natural fit for the G5000, and operators are looking for an installer with real depth on this platform.”

Forbes added, “Our teams have been installing and supporting Garmin flight decks at scale for years, and that experience translates directly into predictable schedules and high-quality outcomes for our customers.”

The Garmin G5000 is a large-format fully integrated flight deck, offering modernization benefits such as: