Velis Electro by Pipistrel Earns First Safety Certification in Asia

The Civil Aviation Authority of South Korea has officially confirmed its first safety certificate for the Pipistrel Velis Electro, marking the first time the aircraft has been certified in Asia.

The new safety certificate allows the Velis Electro to operate in South Korea and classifies it as a lightweight aircraft, based on its 600-kilogram maximum takeoff weight.

Throughout 77 years of aviation operations in South Korea, this is the first electric aircraft to earn a safety certificate from national regulators in the region.

As the only type-certified fully electric aircraft that is commercially available and in service, the Velis Electro also provides new opportunities for local organizations to pursue more sustainability and innovation in aviation.

The Pipistrel Velis Electro is already being used as a popular solution for flight training in the United States, due to its carbon-neutral platform and low cost compared to other trainers.

Key features of the Velis Electro include:

Low noise profile of 60 decibels

User-friendly avionics

Zero carbon emissions

Pipistrel first delivered a Velis Electro to South Korea in 2024 to TOFF MOBILITY, which used helped secure the safety certificate for the aircraft through:

Research

Inspections

Flight testing

Demonstrations of battery-powered electric flight

The Velis Electro has also received other certifications, such as:

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) type certification in 2020

United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority certification in 2022

United States Federal Aviation Authority Light-Sport Aircraft airworthiness exemption in 2024

EASA type certificate from Transport Canada in 2025

"The approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of South Korea represents a landmark achievement for Pipistrel, signifying our pioneering introduction of electric aircraft technology into the Asian market and reinforcing the Velis Electro's expanding global footprint," said Gabriel Massey, president and managing director of Pipistrel.

Massey added, "It's a testament to our team's dedication and innovation, and it significantly advances our mission to lead the charge in sustainable aviation, opening new doors for electric flight across the continent."

Pipistrel is a Textron Inc. company.