RoyalJet Chooses EDID for Airbus ACJ320neo Interior Design Contract

RoyalJet has signed a design contract with Edése Doret Industrial Design, Inc. for the interior design of three ACJ320neo aircraft.

This is the third time EDID has collaborated with RoyalJet, showcasing the two companies’ dedication to providing the highest quality passenger experience possible.

The two organizations share priorities like:

Innovation in aerospace

High-quality craftsmanship

Excellence in private aviation

“We are honored to continue our relationship with RoyalJet, one of the world’s premier luxury operator,” said Edése Doret, founder and president of Edése Doret Industrial Design, Inc.

Doret added, “Our vision for these new ACJ320neo aircraft is to deliver an unparalleled elevated passenger experience that reflects the essence of Emirati identity of timeless, elegant, sophisticated modernity which is perfectly tailored to RoyalJet’s elite clientele.”

“Our partnership with Edése Doret Industrial Design reflects our shared values and commitment to delivering the highest standards of luxury, cultural nuance and operational excellence,” said Husham Osman, vice president Technical Services at RoyalJet.

Osman continued, “These new A320neo aircraft will offer a bespoke interior experience that complements our fleet’s reputation for sophistication and performance.”

“The ACJ320neo will enable Royal Jet Group to expand their product offering, surpassing the already sophisticated and discerning service experienced by our customers during their private aviation journey,” said Paul de Salis, chief executive of RoyalJet.

He added, “Our partnership with Edése Doret Industrial Design fits perfectly with our core brand values of elevated sophistication and timeless elegance that we reflect across our fleet.”